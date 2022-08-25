Rock Creek Group LP Buys 40,160 Shares of IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB)

Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in shares of IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) by 87.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,160 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP owned approximately 0.46% of IN8bio worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in IN8bio by 241.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 97,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 69,150 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IN8bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of IN8bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Institutional investors own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Get IN8bio alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at IN8bio

In other news, CEO William Tai-Wei Ho bought 26,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,315,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,915.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Emily Fairbairn acquired 789,473 shares of IN8bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,111,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,812,720.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Tai-Wei Ho acquired 26,315 shares of IN8bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $49,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,315,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,915.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 824,208 shares of company stock worth $1,565,995. Company insiders own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

IN8bio Stock Up 11.6 %

Shares of IN8bio stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $2.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,274. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89. IN8bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.75 million and a P/E ratio of -1.75.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). On average, analysts forecast that IN8bio, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IN8bio Profile

(Get Rating)

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate includes INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; and INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IN8bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IN8bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.