Rock Creek Group LP Has $243,000 Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 67.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,421,820 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,758,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,047,000 after purchasing an additional 321,934 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,847,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,596,000 after buying an additional 782,516 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,845,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,383,000 after buying an additional 780,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.34. 209,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,695,986. The stock has a market cap of $171.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.07.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. Barclays reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

