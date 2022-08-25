Rock Creek Group LP Sells 60,000 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Rock Creek Group LP reduced its stake in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Legacy Housing were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Legacy Housing during the first quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Legacy Housing during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the 4th quarter valued at $480,000. 20.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Legacy Housing stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.07. 107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,256. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.54. Legacy Housing Co. has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $28.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.07.

LEGH has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Legacy Housing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I initiated coverage on Legacy Housing in a report on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

