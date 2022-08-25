Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Matthew Rizik Buys 2,300 Shares of Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik acquired 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $21,459.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 314,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,504.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

On Wednesday, August 24th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.27 per share, for a total transaction of $21,321.00.

On Thursday, August 18th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $21,966.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $22,132.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.61 per share, for a total transaction of $21,142.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $21,384.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Matthew Rizik bought 2,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.23 per share, for a total transaction of $21,483.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Matthew Rizik bought 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $21,384.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $20,878.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $21,344.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $21,942.00.

Rocket Companies Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $9.11 on Thursday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a current ratio of 14.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 134.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 178.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 173.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RKT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.