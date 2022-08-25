Royal Bank of Canada Boosts LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Price Target to $44.00

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised LTC Properties from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on LTC Properties from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded LTC Properties from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LTC Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.00.

LTC Properties Stock Performance

Shares of LTC opened at $44.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a current ratio of 15.51. LTC Properties has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $45.35.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LTC Properties

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 98.28%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTC. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 240.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in LTC Properties by 37.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Featured Articles

