Royal Bank of Canada Boosts LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Price Target to $44.00

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2022

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTCGet Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised LTC Properties from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on LTC Properties from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded LTC Properties from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LTC Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.00.

LTC Properties Stock Performance

Shares of LTC opened at $44.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a current ratio of 15.51. LTC Properties has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $45.35.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 98.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LTC Properties

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTC. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 240.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in LTC Properties by 37.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTC Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC)

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.