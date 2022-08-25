Royal Bank of Canada Lowers DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $65.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $80.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut DocuSign from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on DocuSign from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wedbush cut DocuSign from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on DocuSign from $180.00 to $151.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered DocuSign from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.20.

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $60.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.44 and a beta of 1.21. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $55.86 and a 1-year high of $314.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocuSign

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that DocuSign will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

