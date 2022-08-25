Rublix Market Cap Reaches $529,909.48 (RBLX)

Rublix (RBLX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last week, Rublix has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One Rublix coin can now be bought for about $0.0255 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges. Rublix has a market capitalization of $529,909.48 and $254.00 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004631 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002154 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00766966 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00016180 BTC.
Rublix Profile
Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,745,871 coins. Rublix’s official message board is blog.rublix.io. The Reddit community for Rublix is /r/Rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rublix is rublix.io. Rublix’s official Twitter account is @RublixDev and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Rublix
Receive News & Updates for Rublix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rublix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.