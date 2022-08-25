Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 68.6% from the July 31st total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sabre Gold Mines Price Performance

SGLDF stock remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 24,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,158. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04. Sabre Gold Mines has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.10.

About Sabre Gold Mines

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp.

