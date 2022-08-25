Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 68.6% from the July 31st total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Sabre Gold Mines Price Performance
SGLDF stock remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 24,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,158. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04. Sabre Gold Mines has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.10.
About Sabre Gold Mines
