SafeBlast (BLAST) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 25th. SafeBlast has a market capitalization of $750,652.13 and approximately $1.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeBlast coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,610.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.79 or 0.00605216 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.42 or 0.00256451 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004727 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00019979 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002860 BTC.

SafeBlast Coin Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST.

SafeBlast Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

