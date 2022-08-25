SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Down 25.2% This Week

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 25th. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $3.40 million and approximately $190.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000568 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded down 25.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,562.76 or 1.00022852 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00061331 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00228379 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.88 or 0.00161813 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.72 or 0.00235271 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00053777 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00058983 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004612 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003990 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

