Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $103.25

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.25 and traded as high as $108.37. Safran shares last traded at $108.37, with a volume of 1,446 shares trading hands.
Safran Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.59.
About Safran
Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.
