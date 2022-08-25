Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $412,919.00 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.53, for a total transaction of $412,919.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,983,998,397.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $408,089.00.

On Friday, August 19th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.26, for a total transaction of $421,498.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total transaction of $431,917.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $438,587.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.29, for a total transaction of $433,067.00.

On Tuesday, August 9th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.29, for a total transaction of $419,267.00.

On Thursday, August 4th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.53, for a total transaction of $435,919.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $421,176.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.64, for a total transaction of $420,072.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.74, for a total transaction of $411,102.00.

Salesforce Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of CRM traded down $6.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $173.91. The stock had a trading volume of 23,936,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,245,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.36 and its 200 day moving average is $185.98. The firm has a market cap of $173.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 6.8% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 128.4% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,493 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Salesforce by 27.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,433,000 after buying an additional 9,682 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 63.6% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Salesforce by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,788,269 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,120,337,000 after buying an additional 236,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CRM. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $205.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $223.00 to $207.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.50.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

