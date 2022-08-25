Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Lowered to $210.00 at Cowen

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Cowen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.03.

Salesforce Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $180.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.11 billion, a PE ratio of 174.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.36 and its 200-day moving average is $185.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,867,544.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $438,587.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,293,815,263.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,710,217 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $399,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 6.2% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Salesforce by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 170,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,224,000 after purchasing an additional 17,441 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its stake in Salesforce by 37.4% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services raised its stake in Salesforce by 16.9% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 8,846 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

