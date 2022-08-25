Samoyedcoin (SAMO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.38 Million

Samoyedcoin (SAMO) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Samoyedcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Samoyedcoin has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Samoyedcoin has a market capitalization of $44.61 million and $1.38 million worth of Samoyedcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001622 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002165 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00765241 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00016060 BTC.
Samoyedcoin Coin Profile
Samoyedcoin’s total supply is 4,746,913,623 coins and its circulating supply is 3,657,134,467 coins. Samoyedcoin’s official Twitter account is @samoyedcoin. The Reddit community for Samoyedcoin is https://reddit.com/r/SamoyedCoin.
Samoyedcoin Coin Trading
