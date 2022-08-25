Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Hits New 1-Year High at $52.12

Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.12 and last traded at $52.08, with a volume of 259022 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Sanmina from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Sanmina Trading Up 3.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.20. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanmina

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Sanmina by 37.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Sanmina by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Sanmina by 122.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sanmina by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

