SaTT (SATT) Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

SaTT (SATT) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last week, SaTT has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. SaTT has a market cap of $2.75 million and $45,530.00 worth of SaTT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SaTT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SaTT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004633 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,584.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004632 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00129213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00032905 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00079655 BTC.

SaTT Profile

SaTT (SATT) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. SaTT’s total supply is 12,270,063,310 coins and its circulating supply is 3,244,898,181 coins. The official message board for SaTT is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=3407522.0. SaTT’s official website is www.satt-token.com. SaTT’s official Twitter account is @SaTT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SaTT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SaTT aims to change the transaction between advertisers and content editors to be instant, transparent and secure! The SaTT is an ERC20 token created to facilitate advertising transactions with a smart contract. No more late payments or expensive banking services. A decentralized system for quantifying the results of a campaign thanks to third-party applications and smart contract. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaTT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SaTT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SaTT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SaTT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SaTT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.