Saturn Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:SAEUF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Saturn Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:SAEUF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price target on the stock.

Saturn Oil & Gas Trading Up 0.4 %

SAEUF opened at 2.06 on Thursday.

About Saturn Oil & Gas

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas resource deposits in Canada. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of light oil assets in the Oxbow area of Southeast Saskatchewan, as well as Viking light oil assets and Success heavy oil assets in West-Central Saskatchewan.

