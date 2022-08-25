Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

Savaria Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SIS stock opened at C$14.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.94. The stock has a market cap of C$923.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83. Savaria has a twelve month low of C$12.02 and a twelve month high of C$22.63.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$192.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$195.13 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Savaria will post 0.8400001 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.04, for a total transaction of C$150,425.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,729,887.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on SIS shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Savaria from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Savaria presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.33.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

