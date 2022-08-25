ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. ScanSource had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS.
ScanSource Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $28.40 on Thursday. ScanSource has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $41.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.84 and a 200-day moving average of $33.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.43.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of ScanSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.
Insider Activity at ScanSource
Institutional Trading of ScanSource
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 640,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,286,000 after buying an additional 103,997 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in ScanSource by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 995,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,623,000 after acquiring an additional 101,763 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ScanSource by 197.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 74,404 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in ScanSource by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 60,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ScanSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.
ScanSource Company Profile
ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ScanSource (SCSC)
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.