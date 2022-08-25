ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. ScanSource had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS.

ScanSource Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $28.40 on Thursday. ScanSource has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $41.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.84 and a 200-day moving average of $33.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of ScanSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Insider Activity at ScanSource

Institutional Trading of ScanSource

In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $69,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,898.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 640,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,286,000 after buying an additional 103,997 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in ScanSource by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 995,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,623,000 after acquiring an additional 101,763 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ScanSource by 197.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 74,404 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in ScanSource by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 60,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ScanSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

