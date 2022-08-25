Schroder Oriental Income Fund (LON:SOI) Shares Up 0.6%

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 264.17 ($3.19) and last traded at GBX 262 ($3.17). 369,819 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 297,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 260.50 ($3.15).

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 257.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 263.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £685.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,366.67.

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Schroder Oriental Income Fund’s previous dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Schroder Oriental Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 175.00%.

About Schroder Oriental Income Fund

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

