Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1,000.00

Shares of Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,000 ($12.08) and last traded at GBX 1,010 ($12.20), with a volume of 5332 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,017.50 ($12.29).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on STB. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,820 ($21.99) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Monday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,748.20 ($21.12).

Secure Trust Bank Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,118.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,176.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £188.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 577.14.

Secure Trust Bank Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. Secure Trust Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.57%.

In other news, insider Rachel Lawrence acquired 1,742 shares of Secure Trust Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,142 ($13.80) per share, with a total value of £19,893.64 ($24,037.75). In other news, insider Rachel Lawrence acquired 1,742 shares of Secure Trust Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,142 ($13.80) per share, with a total value of £19,893.64 ($24,037.75). Also, insider David McCreadie purchased 1,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,100 ($13.29) per share, with a total value of £19,888 ($24,030.93).

Secure Trust Bank Company Profile

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, Retail Finance, and Debt Management segments. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

Featured Stories

