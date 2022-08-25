Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,746 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,939 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 41.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,685,347 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $271,784,000 after purchasing an additional 787,612 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in CVS Health by 107.4% in the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 43,894 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 22,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 671.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 36,684 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 31,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.1 %

CVS Health stock opened at $101.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $81.78 and a one year high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.81 and its 200 day moving average is $99.77.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.24.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

