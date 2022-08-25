Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Has $459,000 Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,873 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

NYSE UBER opened at $29.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $48.88.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $2,745,909.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

