Serco Group plc (OTCMKTS:SECCF) Short Interest Update

Serco Group plc (OTCMKTS:SECCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 92.8% from the July 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Serco Group Stock Performance

SECCF stock remained flat at $2.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205. Serco Group has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SECCF shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Serco Group from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Serco Group from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 185 ($2.24) in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Serco Group from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 244 ($2.95) in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Serco Group Company Profile

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

