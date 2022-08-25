Seven Eight Capital LP Buys Shares of 12,728 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Micron Technology by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,336,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,414,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,114 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,274,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,207,253,000 after acquiring an additional 883,165 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Micron Technology by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,554,123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554,989 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,812,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,404,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,685 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,952,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,044,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock opened at $58.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.24. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.40 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.25%.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James cut Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.54.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

