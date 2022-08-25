Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases 73,819 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) by 88.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 157,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 73,819 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Integrity Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PACB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ PACB opened at $6.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.43. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 11.50 and a quick ratio of 11.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average is $7.21.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 35.76% and a negative net margin of 147.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

