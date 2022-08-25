Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Price Target Raised to C$13.00

Shawcor (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by ATB Capital from C$10.50 to C$13.00 in a research note released on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Shawcor from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Shawcor from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on Shawcor from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday. National Bankshares upped their price target on Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.75.

Shawcor Stock Performance

Shawcor stock opened at C$8.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$580.99 million and a P/E ratio of -8.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.63. Shawcor has a 52 week low of C$4.24 and a 52 week high of C$8.33.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor ( TSE:SCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$307.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$279.37 million. On average, analysts expect that Shawcor will post 0.7244487 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

