Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAEYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe from €175.00 ($178.57) to €160.00 ($163.27) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe from €135.00 ($137.76) to €104.00 ($106.12) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Baader Bank raised shares of Shop Apotheke Europe to a “buy” rating and set a €110.00 ($112.24) price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.67.

Shares of SAEYY stock remained flat at $9.55 during trading on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average is $9.40. Shop Apotheke Europe has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $18.79.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

