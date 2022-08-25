Short Interest in ALR Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALRT) Drops By 85.5%

ALR Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALRT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 85.5% from the July 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ALR Technologies Trading Down 2.9 %

ALRT stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 391,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,014. ALR Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05.

ALR Technologies Company Profile

ALR Technologies Inc, a data management company, develops diabetes care solutions for human and animal health in the United States. It provides Diabetes Management System, a comprehensive approach to diabetes care consisting of data collection, predictive A1C, insulin dosage adjustment suggestions, performance tracking, remote monitoring, and diabetes test supplies.

