Short Interest in Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Increases By 243.4%

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, an increase of 243.4% from the July 31st total of 512,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Applied DNA Sciences to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of Applied DNA Sciences stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,471,612. Applied DNA Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $7.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92.

Applied DNA Sciences ( NASDAQ:APDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.19. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 158.37% and a negative net margin of 68.79%. Equities analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APDN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,843 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. 8.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that provide forensic power and protection for various applications used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNify IF portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits that provide real-time authentication of molecular tags in the field; and CertainT, which indicates the use of tagging, testing, and tracking platforms and solutions enabling manufacturers, brands, and trade organizations to convey proof of their product claims.

