Short Interest in Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Drops By 91.7%

Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the July 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Arjo AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of ARRJF stock remained flat at $4.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Arjo AB has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.46.

Arjo AB (publ) Company Profile

Arjo AB (publ) develops and sells medical devices and solutions for patients with reduced mobility and age-related health challenges in North America, Western Europe, and internationally. It offers products and solutions for patient handling, hygiene, disinfection, medical beds, treatment and prevention of pressure injuries and leg ulcers, prevention of deep vein thrombosis, treatment of edema, and for obstetric and cardiac diagnostics.

