Short Interest in Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Drops By 91.7%

Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the July 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Arjo AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of ARRJF stock remained flat at $4.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Arjo AB has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.46.
Arjo AB (publ) Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arjo AB (publ) (ARRJF)
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- NVIDIA: A Top Choice In Bifurcated Chip Market?
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Arjo AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arjo AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.