Short Interest in Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Drops By 78.4%

Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 78.4% from the July 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ATASY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Atlantia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Atlantia from €22.00 ($22.45) to €23.00 ($23.47) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of Atlantia stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $11.31. 38,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,262. Atlantia has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.02.

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 13,000 kilometers of toll motorways. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

