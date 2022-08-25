Short Interest in AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Grows By 472.8%

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 278,400 shares, a growth of 472.8% from the July 31st total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 319,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AXAHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AXA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AXA from €33.00 ($33.67) to €31.00 ($31.63) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

AXA Price Performance

Shares of AXA stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.71. 142,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. AXA has a 52 week low of $20.62 and a 52 week high of $33.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.78.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

