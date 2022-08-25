Short Interest in Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) Expands By 2,480.0%

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, a growth of 2,480.0% from the July 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 323,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Bonso Electronics International Stock Down 8.0 %
Bonso Electronics International stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.67. The stock had a trading volume of 55,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.48. Bonso Electronics International has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $12.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average of $3.42.
Bonso Electronics International Company Profile
