Short Interest in Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Decreases By 92.3%

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the July 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Cathay Pacific Airways Stock Performance
Shares of Cathay Pacific Airways stock remained flat at $5.28 during trading on Thursday. 29 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,950. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.94. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
About Cathay Pacific Airways
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cathay Pacific Airways (CPCAY)
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- NVIDIA: A Top Choice In Bifurcated Chip Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Cathay Pacific Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay Pacific Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.