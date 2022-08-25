Short Interest in Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Decreases By 92.3%

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the July 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cathay Pacific Airways Stock Performance

Shares of Cathay Pacific Airways stock remained flat at $5.28 during trading on Thursday. 29 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,950. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.94. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

About Cathay Pacific Airways

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

