Short Interest in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Drops By 75.2%

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,980,000 shares, a decrease of 75.2% from the July 31st total of 24,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen cut their price target on DigitalBridge Group to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Shares of DBRG stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $19.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,190,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,222. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.47. DigitalBridge Group has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.76.

In other DigitalBridge Group news, CFO Jacky Wu bought 9,157 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $49,997.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,107,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,047,130.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in DigitalBridge Group by 137.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in DigitalBridge Group by 222.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is an infrastructure investment firm. It specializes in investing and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, edge infrastructure, digital infrastructure and real estate. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; Denver, Colorado; London, United Kingdom; Senningerberg, Luxembourg and Singapore.

