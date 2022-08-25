Short Interest in East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Grows By 324.9%

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, a growth of 324.9% from the July 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

East Japan Railway Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of East Japan Railway stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $8.65. The stock had a trading volume of 45,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,834. East Japan Railway has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $11.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.95.

East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Transportation, Retail & Services, Real Estate & Hotels, and Others segments. It offers passenger railway, freight, bus transportation, travel agency, warehousing, financial, telecommunication, computer-related data, casualty insurance, and dry cleaning and other agency services.

