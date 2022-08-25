Short Interest in Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Increases By 1,019.7%

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 425,500 shares, an increase of 1,019.7% from the July 31st total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,925,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of Enel stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 994,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,173. Enel has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.06.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were given a $0.1152 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. Enel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.
Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.
