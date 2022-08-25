Short Interest in Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Increases By 1,019.7%

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 425,500 shares, an increase of 1,019.7% from the July 31st total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,925,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Enel Stock Performance

Shares of Enel stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 994,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,173. Enel has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.06.

Enel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were given a $0.1152 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. Enel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enel Company Profile

ENLAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Enel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €5.30 ($5.41) target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Enel from €9.20 ($9.39) to €9.00 ($9.18) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. HSBC cut shares of Enel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Enel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Enel from €9.25 ($9.44) to €9.75 ($9.95) in a report on Monday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.15.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

