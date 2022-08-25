Short Interest in FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) Rises By 1,204.8%

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, an increase of 1,204.8% from the July 31st total of 91,200 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 286,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FAST Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FAST Acquisition by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in FAST Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its stake in FAST Acquisition by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FAST Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $508,000. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FAST Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $521,000. 50.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAST Acquisition Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FST stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.18. 1,755,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,387. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average of $10.12. FAST Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $13.17.

FAST Acquisition Company Profile

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp.

