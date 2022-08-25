Short Interest in Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLIR) Rises By 2,740.0%

Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLIR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, an increase of 2,740.0% from the July 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Globalink Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Globalink Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in Globalink Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Globalink Investment in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globalink Investment by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 690,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter.

Globalink Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ GLLIR remained flat at $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13. Globalink Investment has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.31.

