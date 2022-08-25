Short Interest in Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) Rises By 2,900.0%

Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGIIGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 2,900.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,846,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GGII traded up 0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting 0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,265,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,647,438. Green Globe International has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.02.

Green Globe International, Inc engages in the production and sale of in-house brand of hemp-based cigarettes. It offers real stuff smokables; flavored hemp rolling papers for smoking paper producers; and private label hemp rolling papers for third parties. The company sells its products to consumers, wholesalers, and distributors through trade shows, and print and digital advertisements.

