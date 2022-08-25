Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Expands By 6,312.8%

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,100 shares, a growth of 6,312.8% from the July 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSCU traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.77. 210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,000. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.17. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $19.90.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period.

