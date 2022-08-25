Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Expands By 6,312.8%

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,100 shares, a growth of 6,312.8% from the July 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ BSCU traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.77. 210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,000. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.17. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $19.90.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF
