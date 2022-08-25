Short Interest in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Declines By 75.5%

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a drop of 75.5% from the July 31st total of 70,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DWA Momentum ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDP. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 725,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,561,000 after acquiring an additional 29,907 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 382,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,191,000 after acquiring an additional 18,653 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 238,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,260,000 after acquiring an additional 27,618 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 591.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 229,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,641,000 after acquiring an additional 196,466 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after acquiring an additional 13,320 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PDP traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.09. 22,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,887. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.63. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a one year low of $66.22 and a one year high of $101.60.

About Invesco DWA Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

