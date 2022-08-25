Short Interest in Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBY) Drops By 89.4%

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 89.4% from the July 31st total of 10,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Resources Acquisition

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Resources Acquisition by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. 33.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Resources Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

LIBY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,230. Liberty Resources Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.99.

Liberty Resources Acquisition Company Profile

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the oil and gas sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

