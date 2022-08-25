Short Interest in Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF) Drops By 89.3%

Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 89.3% from the July 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Mandalay Resources Stock Performance

MNDJF stock traded up 0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching 1.87. The stock had a trading volume of 9,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,041. Mandalay Resources has a 1-year low of 1.43 and a 1-year high of 3.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 2.07 and a 200 day moving average price of 2.32.

About Mandalay Resources

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company primarily holds 100% interests in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Björkdal gold mine located in Västerbotten County in northern Sweden.

