Short Interest in MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX) Drops By 71.2%

MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 71.2% from the July 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 272,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
MMEX Resources Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MMEX traded down 0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting 0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 65,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,459. MMEX Resources has a twelve month low of 0.04 and a twelve month high of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.13.
MMEX Resources Company Profile
