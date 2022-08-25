Short Interest in MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX) Drops By 71.2%

MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 71.2% from the July 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 272,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MMEX Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MMEX traded down 0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting 0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 65,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,459. MMEX Resources has a twelve month low of 0.04 and a twelve month high of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.13.

MMEX Resources Company Profile

MMEX Resources Corporation, a development-stage company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and financing of oil, gas, refining, and infrastructure projects in Texas and South America. It intends to develop solar energy to power multiple planned projects producing hydrogen and ultra-low sulfur fuels combined with carbon dioxide capture in Texas.

