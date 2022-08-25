Short Interest in Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA) Declines By 88.6%

Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 88.6% from the July 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moringa Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MACA. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,598,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Moringa Acquisition by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,110,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,750,000 after acquiring an additional 199,300 shares during the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Moringa Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in Moringa Acquisition by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

Moringa Acquisition Stock Performance

MACA remained flat at $9.89 during midday trading on Thursday. Moringa Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $9.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80.

Moringa Acquisition Company Profile

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

