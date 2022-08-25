Short Interest in Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) Decreases By 67.2%

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a drop of 67.2% from the July 31st total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Quhuo Stock Performance

NASDAQ QH traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,215. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.02. Quhuo has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $31.40.

Quhuo Company Profile

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

