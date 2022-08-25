Short Interest in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Expands By 720.6%

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, a growth of 720.6% from the July 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Stock Performance
HNDL traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $22.13. 220,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,379. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.40 and its 200-day moving average is $22.43. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $26.25.
Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.129 dividend. This is a positive change from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%.
Institutional Trading of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF
