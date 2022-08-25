Short Interest in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Expands By 720.6%

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, a growth of 720.6% from the July 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Stock Performance

HNDL traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $22.13. 220,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,379. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.40 and its 200-day moving average is $22.43. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $26.25.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.129 dividend. This is a positive change from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%.

Institutional Trading of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HNDL. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,600,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,090,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,332,000 after buying an additional 298,541 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 1,899.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 309,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after buying an additional 294,394 shares during the period. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,941,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 69.8% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 374,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after buying an additional 153,945 shares during the period.

