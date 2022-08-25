Short Interest in TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Expands By 900.0%

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

OTCMKTS:TRRVF remained flat at $19.86 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.39 and its 200-day moving average is $18.53. TerraVest Industries has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $22.95.

Recommended Stories

TerraVest Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

