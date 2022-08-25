Short Interest in TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Expands By 900.0%

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
TerraVest Industries Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TRRVF remained flat at $19.86 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.39 and its 200-day moving average is $18.53. TerraVest Industries has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $22.95.
TerraVest Industries Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TerraVest Industries (TRRVF)
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- NVIDIA: A Top Choice In Bifurcated Chip Market?
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for TerraVest Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerraVest Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.